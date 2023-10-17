Kothala farmer clears fields free of cost with his baler

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, October 16

While achieving the target of zero tolerance in stubble burning remains a challenge for the administration, a farmer of Kothala village in the Ahmedgarh Subdivision is setting an example in managing crop stubble without setting it on fire.

Besides playing his role in motivating paddy cultivators to adopt alternative modes of stubble management, the enthusiast claims to have earned handsome income by selling bales of stubble that was harvested from fields of other farmers of the region.

Gurpreet Singh of Kothala village said he has been adopting alternative modes of management of stubble and other agricultural wastes by shunning burning for five years now in 40 acres of his land.

Since last year Singh has started clearing fields of other farmers free of cost and selling the baled straw as fodder in Punjab and surrounding states.

“Having earned Rs 16 lakh in one month last year, I decided to plough back my profits and purchase two more balers this year,” said Gurpreet Singh. The decision to expand the venture was taken in view of advance bookings. Gurpreet Singh said, guidance and cooperation displayed by the administration prompted him to invest another 40 lakh rupees in equipment, benefits of which will be harvested in the coming years.

“Besides receiving moral support from the administration led by Dr Pallavi I have been receiving new clients ( farmers hiring his equipment ) who have decided to shun stubble burning in response to appeals made by the DC and her team,” he added.

#Environment #Farm Fires #Mandi #Pollution #Stubble Burning