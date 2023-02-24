KPL-6 to be held from tomorrow

Ludhiana, February 23
As many 22 teams will be vying for top honours in the 6th Kundanites Premier League (KPL) to be organised by Kundan Vidya Mandir Alumni Association (KVMAA) here at Kundan Vidya Mandir, Civil Lines ground, from February 25 to March 5.
Addressing a press conference here at KVM on Thursday, the office-bearers of KVMAA and principal AP Sharma informed that the this season’s league had come up with the motto ‘Clean Energy, Green Energy’, they said.
Teams’ jerseys and logos were also launched during the conference. Former IPL cricketer Karan Goel and professional cricketers such as Arjun Puri, Gitansh Khera and Varun Chitkara will be seen in action during the eight-day tornament.
Former speedster Gagandeep Singh Toor will be the chief guest at the opening function.
