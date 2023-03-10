'Krav Maga': DC launches self-defence training programme for girl students

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 9

The district administration launched ‘Krav Maga’ — a self-defence programme for the school girls, for which training was given to them at the Police Lines. The programme is designed for girls to protect themselves from any potential threat.

Launching the programme on Women’s Day on March 8, DC Surabhi Malik said ‘Krav Maga’ is an Israeli martial art training programme to inculcate self-defence skills in girls to help them defend them against anti-social elements and facilitate their overall personality development.

Accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Aparna MB, the DC said the safety of girls was the topmost priority of the state government.

All girl students of government schools would be trained in the martial art form of Krav Maga under the programme, she said.

She added that girls would be told about basic block techniques by Aparna MB herself, who is a certified Krav Maga instructor. Her teams would also accompany her in imparting the training.