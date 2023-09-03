Krishna shines in declamation contest

Ludhiana, September 2
Krishna, a Class X student of Spring Dale Public School, added another feather in the cap of the school by winning the second prize in the English declamation competition under the CBSE Hub of Learning. Sixteen students from eight CBSE schools participated in the competition. The chairperson of the school, Avinash Kaur Walia, congratulated the winner for his outstanding performance.
