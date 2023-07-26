Kriti, Sargunjot win 50m butterfly stroke at dist tourney

Ludhiana, July 25
A large number of swimmers took part in different events at the recently concluded Ludhiana District Swimming Championship held here at the PAU swimming pool.
Kriti Arora and Sargunjot emerged winners in the 50m butterfly stroke event in the women’s and men’s events, respectively.
The district swimming teams of Ludhiana will be finalised on the basis of participants’ performance in this tournament. They will then take part in the State Swimming Championship to be held in Mohali.
winners
Men’s events:
50m butterfly stroke: 1st Sargunjot; 2nd Kartikay; 3rd Manan Sukhija
100m freestyle: 1st Taranjit Singh; 2nd KD Dhruvin; 3rd Fatehveer Singh
50m breast stroke: 1st Aditya Trehan, 2nd Fatehveer Singh; 3rd Manan Sukhija
400m individual medley: 1st Kartikay, 2nd Karan Cheeran; 3rd Aarjav Rattan
50m breast stroke (Boys Group I): 1st Navraj Sikand; 2nd Fatehveer Singh; 3rd Manan Sukhija
Women’s events:
50m butterfly stroke: 1st Kriti Arora; 2nd Bhagya Vartika
100m freestyle: 1st Bhagya Vartika and 2nd V Mariam Orchid
50m breast stroke: 1st Aastha Sharma, 2nd Divneet Kaur; 3rd Anushka Sharma
400m individual medley: 1st Gunika Prabhakar; 2nd Divneet Kaur
50m breast stroke (Girls group I): 1st Divneet Kaur; 2nd Kashish Rawat; 3rd Sahibjot Kaur
