Kriti, Sargunjot win 50m butterfly stroke at dist tourney

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, July 25

A large number of swimmers took part in different events at the recently concluded Ludhiana District Swimming Championship held here at the PAU swimming pool.

Kriti Arora and Sargunjot emerged winners in the 50m butterfly stroke event in the women’s and men’s events, respectively.

The district swimming teams of Ludhiana will be finalised on the basis of participants’ performance in this tournament. They will then take part in the State Swimming Championship to be held in Mohali.

winners

Men’s events:

50m butterfly stroke: 1st Sargunjot; 2nd Kartikay; 3rd Manan Sukhija

100m freestyle: 1st Taranjit Singh; 2nd KD Dhruvin; 3rd Fatehveer Singh

50m breast stroke: 1st Aditya Trehan, 2nd Fatehveer Singh; 3rd Manan Sukhija

400m individual medley: 1st Kartikay, 2nd Karan Cheeran; 3rd Aarjav Rattan

50m breast stroke (Boys Group I): 1st Navraj Sikand; 2nd Fatehveer Singh; 3rd Manan Sukhija

Women’s events:

50m butterfly stroke: 1st Kriti Arora; 2nd Bhagya Vartika

100m freestyle: 1st Bhagya Vartika and 2nd V Mariam Orchid

50m breast stroke: 1st Aastha Sharma, 2nd Divneet Kaur; 3rd Anushka Sharma

400m individual medley: 1st Gunika Prabhakar; 2nd Divneet Kaur

50m breast stroke (Girls group I): 1st Divneet Kaur; 2nd Kashish Rawat; 3rd Sahibjot Kaur