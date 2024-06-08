Kuldeep Chahal back as city top cop

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 7

Kuldip Singh Chahal, who was transferred from the city by the Election Commission before the Lok Sabha elections in the state, has returned to Ludhiana as the Commissioner of Police (CP).

Nilabh Kishore, who was the Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana, during the elections, has been sent back to Chandigarh as the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), STF, by the state government.

