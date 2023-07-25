Kup Kalan boy dies in mishap in America

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, July 24

Jasnoor Singh Aulakh, a motor technician who went to the United States of America (USA) in search of greener pastures a couple of years ago, died in an accident at Fishers City of Indiana there three days ago.

The deceased was the son of Aam Aadmi Party Punjab joint secretary Raghvir Singh Laddi of Kup Kalan village. Laddi suffered a double whammy as besides consoling his family, he has to run from pillar to post to bring his son’s body to his native village.

Amargarh legislator Prof Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra said he had already taken up the issue with party leaders settled in the US to get the process of shifting the body to India expedited.

AAP leader Sanjiv Sharma Babbu said Jasnoor had joined Toyota company after completing his diploma in mechanical engineering in the USA and he was fond of modifying cars as per wishes of owners. He had won many prizes in Midwest Summer Fest in vehicle categories in the past.

