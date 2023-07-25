Kup Kalan boy dies in mishap in America

Mandi Ahmedgarh, July 24
Jasnoor Singh Aulakh, a motor technician who went to the United States of America (USA) in search of greener pastures a couple of years ago, died in an accident at Fishers City of Indiana there three days ago.
The deceased was the son of Aam Aadmi Party Punjab joint secretary Raghvir Singh Laddi of Kup Kalan village. Laddi suffered a double whammy as besides consoling his family, he has to run from pillar to post to bring his son’s body to his native village.
Amargarh legislator Prof Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra said he had already taken up the issue with party leaders settled in the US to get the process of shifting the body to India expedited.
AAP leader Sanjiv Sharma Babbu said Jasnoor had joined Toyota company after completing his diploma in mechanical engineering in the USA and he was fond of modifying cars as per wishes of owners. He had won many prizes in Midwest Summer Fest in vehicle categories in the past.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliament Monsoon session: Several opposition MPs move notices seeking discussion on Manipur situation
The Monsoon Session has seen repeated adjournments in the fa...
Pakistan intruder killed as BSF foils narcotic smuggling along international border in J-K's Samba
Four kilograms of narcotic substance was recovered from the ...
North Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles after US submarine arrives in South Korea
North Korea's missile launches is called a 'grave provocatio...
Video: Karnataka youth swept away by overflowing waters in a blink while creating instagram reels
With rivers and rivulets in spate, many waterfalls have come...
Flash flood in Kullu’s Garsa valley; 5 houses completely destroyed, 15 damaged partially
Few livestock were also washed away in the flash flood but n...