Kup Kalan clinic earns praise from patients

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Jan 27

The mohalla clinic opened at Kup Kalan village in Malerkotla district near here earned praise from patients from villages falling under Amargarh, Malerkotla, Gill and Payal assembly segments.

As the clinic is situated near the intersection of the Ludhiana-Malerkotla and Malaudh Kup roads, patients found it convenient reach the facility using public transport.

Gurvir Kaur of Sumel Kheri village said she had come to the healthcare centre by a bus. “When I came here, doctors told me that I would be getting free medicine and diagnostic tests without paying a single penny,” Kaur said.

Gajjanmajra, who chaired the function to inaugurate the clinic, said he took medicine at the clinic to manage discomfort caused due to hectic schedule.

“Not only me, other members of my family would also continue availing services of these clinics as this would boost the morale of patients coming for regular treatment,” Gajjanmajra said.

Ahmedgarh Senior Medical Officer Dr Rajesh Garg said more than 50 patients were given free diagnostic tests and medicines on the first day after the mohalla Clinic was inaugurated today. The beneficiaries included lactating and expectant mothers, children and elderly persons.