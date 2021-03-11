KVK organises Garib Kalyan Sammelan

Tribune News Service

Doraha, May 31

The Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Samrala, organised ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’ on Tuesday in which over 500 farmers took part. The event was conducted under the aegis of Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana and ICAR ATARI Zone-1, Ludhiana. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the programme in virtual mode and interacted with beneficiaries of about 16 schemes spanning nine ministries/separtments of the Central Government. The farmers expressed their gratitude towards the PM for the sustained attention, concern and all-inclusive approach of his government for improving the livelihood of the masses.

Bikram Cheema, Member, Governing Body, ICAR and state president, BJP Kisan Morcha, was the chief guest. He said: “We must collectively address the interests of the poor and vulnerable and it is one of the key concerns of our governance”. We should all commend and support the laudable role of KVK in mobilizing farmers not only towards the environmental friendly and sustainable agri-technology but also guiding them to avail benefits of various schemes of the Centre.

Dr GS Makkar, Deputy Director, KVK, Samrala, said the programme was organised under the guidance of Dr Ashok Kumar, Director of Extension Education, PAU, Ludhiana and Dr Rajbir Brar, Director, ATARI, Zone-1, Ludhiana to sensitise beneficiaries on various schemes and programmes run by the Centre.

The student volunteers of Guru Nanak National College, Doraha, and GGS Khalsa College for Women, Jhar Sahib, also participated in the event.