KVM athletics meet concludes

Rushil and Khushi were declared the best boy and girl athletes in the senior category, respectively, while Shaurya Gumber and Hasita Sinha were adjudged the best in the junior section in the two-day Inter-House 79th Annual Athletics Meet at Kundan Vidya Mandir (KVM), Civil Lines, that concluded on Saturday. Subhash House was declared the best, and Nehru House was adjudged the first runner-up. Shri Kundan Lal Trust secretary Ashwani Kumar gave away prizes to the winners. Principal AP Sharma congratulated the winners on the occasion.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election Results 2023 LIVE updates: BJP races ahead in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan; Congress leads in Telangana and Chhattisgarh
Congress is in power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, BJP is r...
Rajasthan Election Results LIVE: BJP crosses half-way mark in a big setback to Congress
Counting of votes under way for 199 seats
Chhattisgarh Assembly poll results: Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress breaches majority mark
Counting of votes in elections to 90-member Assembly began a...
Telangana Assembly poll results: Congress stays ahead, ruling BRS trails
Counting of votes in elections to 119-member Assembly starte...