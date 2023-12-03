KVM athletics meet concludes

Our Correspondent

Rushil and Khushi were declared the best boy and girl athletes in the senior category, respectively, while Shaurya Gumber and Hasita Sinha were adjudged the best in the junior section in the two-day Inter-House 79th Annual Athletics Meet at Kundan Vidya Mandir (KVM), Civil Lines, that concluded on Saturday. Subhash House was declared the best, and Nehru House was adjudged the first runner-up. Shri Kundan Lal Trust secretary Ashwani Kumar gave away prizes to the winners. Principal AP Sharma congratulated the winners on the occasion.