KVM boys clinch cricket U-14 title

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, August 31

Kundan Vidya Mandir (KVM), Civil Lines, beat BCM Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh Road branch, by 25 runs to clinch the title in the inter-school zonal cricket tournament for boys U-14 organised by the Education Department at the Government Senior Secondary Model School, Punjab Agricultural University ground, here, today. Twenty teams had vied for top honours in the tournament.

In the finals, batting first after winning the toss, KVM posted a decent total of 140 runs after losing two wickets in 20 overs. Their innings revolved around Arav Aggarwal who scored 44 runs and Rupam Karr who remained unbeaten on 44 runs while Jitesh Marwaha chipped in with 15 runs.

For BCM School, Gurman bowled four overs, gave away 15 runs and grabbed one wicket.

Chasing the target, BCM School could muster 115 runs for the loss of six wickets and fell short of overs. Nitesh carried his bat after chipping in with 40 runs, Kanav contributed 18 runs and Jappan made 12 runs.

For the winning side, Pranay secured three wickets for 20 runs, Midansh Sethi scalped two wickets for 20 runs and Jitesh Marwaha got rid of one batsman after conceding 18 runs.

Principal AP Sharma congratulated the students on the achievement.

