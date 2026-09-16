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Home / Ludhiana / KVM hockey team placed third in CBSE North Zone Championship

KVM hockey team placed third in CBSE North Zone Championship

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Ludhiana, Updated At : 10:13 PM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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KVM hockey players with the school principal and officials.
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Kundan Vidya Mandir (KVM) Senior Secondary School’s hockey team added another significant achievement to its sporting record by securing the third position in the CBSE North Zone-II Hockey Championship, held at Khalsa Academy ground, Amritsar, from September 9 to 15.

The performance assumes significance as the KVM players held their own against strong opposition during the championship, displaying a combination of technical skill, tactical understanding, resilience and, above all, a strong sense of teamwork.

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The 12-member KVM contingent remained competitive throughout the tournament and produced spirited performances to finish among the leading teams in the championship. The players’ ability to maintain their composure and work collectively against formidable opponents proved crucial in their successful campaign.

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Hardik Jain added another feather to KVM’s cap as he was adjudged the best player in the U-19 category. His consistent performances and valuable contribution on the field earned him the individual honour among the participating players.

School management and principal Pankaj Joshi congratulated the players and TD Singh, head of the Physical Education Department, and coaches on this achievement.

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