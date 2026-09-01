KVM paddlers emerge champions in district table tennis meet

Kundan Vidya Mandir (KVM), Civil Lines, made a strong impression at the 70th District Table Tennis Tournament by clinching the top honours in the U-!7 and U-19 boys categories while securing the third position in the U-14 boys section.

Advertisement

Representing the PAU zone, the KVM paddlers displayed a fine blend of skill, competitive spirit and discipline during the tournament, which witnessed enthusiastic participation from eight zones, including Ludhiana-I, Sahnewal, Dakha, Kila Raipur, Jagraon, PAU and Khanna.

Advertisement

The impressive performance by the young players brought laurels to the institution and reflected their sustained preparation and teamwork. Principal Pankaj Joshi felicitated the victorious players and congratulated them on their commendable performance. He lauded their dedication and sporting spirit, and urged them to maintain the momentum and aim for greater achievements in future competitions.