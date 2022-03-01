KVM Spartans, Avengers log victories in cricket league in Ludhiana

Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, February 28

KVM Spartans and Avengers recorded victories on the second day of the 5th Vidya Wings Kundanite Premier Cricket League being played at the Kundan Vidya Mandir grounds, Civil Lines, here, on Monday.

Avengers beat Shinning Willows by 27 runs. Batting first, Avengers scored 113 runs after losing three wickets in the allotted 10 overs in which the main contributors were Kunal Gupta and Rahul Bector who made 42 and 35 runs, respectively. For Shinning Willows, Lokesh Jain scalped two victims for 20 runs.

In reply, Shinning Willows could make 86 runs with three balls to spare. For the winning side, Rishu Kwatra and Mohit Grover captured three wickets each after giving away 14 and 18 runs, respectively.

KVM Spartans scripted an easy eight-wicket win over Kundan Knight Riders. Kundan Knight Riders made 81 runs for the loss of eight wickets with Naval Beri and Maheshwar Gupta taking three and two wickets, respectively, for Spartans.

Chasing the target, KVM Spartans reached 84 runs after losing two wickets in 7.4 overs in which the main contributors were Vikas Mehta and Maheshwar Gupta, who scored 54 and 17 runs, respectively, for their team.

In other matches played under the premier cricket league, Black Panthers defeated KVM Bulls by four runs and Kundanite Strikers defeated KVM Super Kings by 36 runs.