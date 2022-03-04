KVM Spartans beat Shinning Willows by seven wickets

Ludhiana, March 3
Thanks to fine batting by Akhil Garg (28 runs) and Amit Dhir (23) with an equally useful contribution with the ball by Maheshwar Gupta (2 for 2) and Ankur Jindal (2 for 2), KVM Spartans recorded an authentic win by seven wickets over Shinning Willows in the ongoing fifth Vidya Wings Kundanite Premier Cricket League (KPCL) being played at the Kundan Vidya Mandir grounds, Civil Lines, here today.
Batting first, Shinning Willows were shot out for a meagre 69 runs in which Saurabh Bhandari scored 27 runs off 18 balls. KVM Spartans needed just 6.2 overs to achieve the target. In other matches played today, Cricninjas (167 runs) beat KVM Rhinos (108 runs); Kundanite Strikers (156 runs) beat 88 Rockers (98 runs); Crease Masters (138 runs) beat Black Panthers (123 runs) and Sukhmani XI (98 for 7) beat KVM Super Kings (97 for 6). —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russian-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Europe's largest nuclear plant in Ukraine on fire after Russian shelling
The plant accounts for about one quarter of Ukraine's power ...
Flight from Bucharest carrying 185 Indians stranded in Ukraine lands in Mumbai
Union minister Raosaheb Danve welcomes the passengers
Russia, Ukraine agree on safe corridors for evacuating civilians
Moscow promises help as India scales up evacuation | 3,000 I...
US stance on Russia's security interests hypocritical: Bernie Sanders
'For last 200 years, US operated under Monroe Doctrine which...
Dialogue only way to resolve Ukraine crisis: PM Modi at Quad meet
Focus on boosting stability, prosperity, peace in Indo-Pacif...