KVM Spartans beat Shinning Willows by seven wickets

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 3

Thanks to fine batting by Akhil Garg (28 runs) and Amit Dhir (23) with an equally useful contribution with the ball by Maheshwar Gupta (2 for 2) and Ankur Jindal (2 for 2), KVM Spartans recorded an authentic win by seven wickets over Shinning Willows in the ongoing fifth Vidya Wings Kundanite Premier Cricket League (KPCL) being played at the Kundan Vidya Mandir grounds, Civil Lines, here today.

Batting first, Shinning Willows were shot out for a meagre 69 runs in which Saurabh Bhandari scored 27 runs off 18 balls. KVM Spartans needed just 6.2 overs to achieve the target. In other matches played today, Cricninjas (167 runs) beat KVM Rhinos (108 runs); Kundanite Strikers (156 runs) beat 88 Rockers (98 runs); Crease Masters (138 runs) beat Black Panthers (123 runs) and Sukhmani XI (98 for 7) beat KVM Super Kings (97 for 6). —