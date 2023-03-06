KVM Spartans, Panthers champions

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 5

KVM Spartans and Panthers emerged champions in the senior and junior categories, respectively, in the 6th Kundanites Premier League (KPL) organised by Kundan Vidya Mandir Alumni Association (KVMAA) in collaboration with Kundan Vidya Mandir at KVM, Civil Lines ground here on Sunday.

In the finals, KVM Spartans trounced Mitron XI by eight wickets to lift the winners’ trophy whereas Panthers scored an emphatic 5-wicket win over Stadium Shockers to clinch the title.

In the senior group, invited to bat first, Mitron XI posted total of 117 runs after losing two wickets in the stipulated 12 overs. Their innings revolved around Sumit who made 78 runs off 48 runs while for KVM Spartans, Maheshwar Gupta and Vikas accounted for one wicket each after conceding 17 and 21 runs, respectively.

KVM Spartans made the required runs for the loss of two wickets with four balls to spare. Vikrant scored 57 runs and Maheshwar Gupta contributed 39 runs to help their side surpass the opponents’ total and fetch the title.

In the junior section, Stadium Shockers won the toss and opted to bat first. They made 102 runs for the loss of seven wickets in which Shanky and Nipun scored 27 runs each. For Panthers, Piyush grabbed three wickets and Raghav captured two wickets.

Panthers achieved the target in 11.3 overs after losing five wickets. Mohit scored 25 runs while Ankur chipped in with 18 runs to enable their team make the required runs and also wrap up the title.

In the junior group, Ankur Kehar was declared the best batsman and player of the tournament while Anshul Kaushal and Tanishq were adjudged the best bowler and best fielder, respectively.

Similarly, in the senior section, best batsman award was bagged by Sumit Malhotra and Rajiv Saggar was named the best bowler while Amit Dhir was declared the best fielder and Sumit Malhotra was adjudged the player of the tournament.

Ashwani Kumar and Stevon Soni, secretary and treasurer, respectively of Kundan Lal Trust distributed the prizes among winners. Members of the KVMAA, besides Principal AP Sharma and faculty were present on this occasion.