KVM’s 79th annual athletics meet begins

Ludhiana, December 1
The preliminary round competitions of the 79th Annual Athletics Meet of Kundan Vidya Mandir (KVM), Civil Lines, were held here today.
A large number of students representing different houses were seen in action. Baldev Singh, former Deputy Director Sports, Haryana, was the chief guest. He released balloons to mark the opening of the meet.
Anita Sharma, former head of the physical education department at KVM, was the guest of honour. SB Chowdhary, vice principal of the school, welcomed the guests. The participating students took out a march-past and outstanding players lit the Kundan Jyoti and took the oath to compete in the true spirit of sportsmanship.
A PT and aerobics segment added a dynamic touch to the day, enhancing the overall fitness themed spectacle.
