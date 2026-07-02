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Home / Ludhiana / Lab technician killed as speeding vehicle hits bike

Lab technician killed as speeding vehicle hits bike

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:52 AM Jul 02, 2026 IST
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The car driver was nabbed and the vehicle was seized by the police. iStock
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A speeding Maruti Swift car hit a youth’s bike near the Lucky Complex in Focal Point, Phase V, here. The impact was so severe that the victim fell onto the road and the car ran over him. The victim died on the spot.

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Later, the police arrested the driver of the car.

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In a statement to the police, the deceased’s maternal uncle, Yograj Masih, said his 21-year-old nephew, Rohit, a resident of New Sarpanch Colony, Jamalpur, worked at a lab as a technician in Harnam Nagar, Model Town.

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On June 29, Rohit and Yograj were returning

to the laboratory after completing their work.

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Yograj said Rohit was going ahead of him on his Hero Splendor bike. As he reached Focal Point, a white Maruti Swift car coming from the rear at a high speed struck the bike. Rohit fell on the road and the car ran over him, killing him on the spot.

The Focal Point police acted swiftly and arrested the car driver, Taranjit Singh, a resident of Baba Deep Singh Colony, Royal Enclave, Chandigarh road. The police seized the car and the damaged bike.

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