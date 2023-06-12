Labour laws, pollution norms discussed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 11

Chamber of Industrial & Commercial Undertakings (CICU) and Purple Beans organised a knowledge-sharing session by various government departments with the members of their business accelerator programme, “Growtherator”.

Senior government officials, including Amanpreet Singh, XEN, Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation; Gaurav Puri and Sahil Goyal, Deputy Directors, Department of Labour; Harpreet Singh Bajwa, District Town Planner; Rakesh Kansal, General Manager, District Industries Centre; and Somveer Anand, Director, Innovation Mission Punjab; attended the session and provided valuable inputs about the vision of their respective departments and how they are trying to help industries. The officials talked about labour laws, compliance issues, pollution norms, new industrial parks and Invest Punjab.

Upkar Singh Ahuja, CICU president, said to run a smooth business, the industry should complete its compliances. He said nowadays, since the industry is reeling under recessions, old customers should be tapped.