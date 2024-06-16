Labour shortage cripples industry in Ludhiana

Shivani Bhakoo
Ludhiana, June 15
The months of April, May and June always remain stressful for the industry due to the labour shortage. The migrants from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odhisha stay back in their native villages to sow paddy in their fields. The industry, hit badly in the productions, feel that Punjabis need to be roped in at any cost to sustain.
“For how long can we rely on migrant labour? The industry always faces labour shortage during this phase of the year. The semi-skilled and skilled labour is needed in the industry and when they leave, industry is bound to be hit,” said Ajit Lakra, Head Textile Division, Federation Of Industrial & Commercial Organisation (FICO).
“We need to rope in Punjabi girls and women and provide them with skill-based training in different sectors. The Central Government has initiated several schemes, if they come up with the working women hostels and the Punjab Government provides land, industry can provide other facilities and there will be no problem. Sadly, no one is thinking on these lines and this is a serious matter,” said Lakra.
The Chairman of United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers’ Association (UCPMA), Charanjit Singh Vishkarma, said the shortage of labour is worrisome. “Labourers have started coming back after the elections but still a good number of skilled and unskilled labour is back home. So we have no option but to wait for them. Industries fail to function when the labour is away and production is hit,” said Vishkarma.
