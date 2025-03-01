Labourer killed in scuffle over minor issue

A minor argument while drinking alcohol in a house built in a field at Chak Kalan village near Dakha took a bloody turn when two labourers attacked their two counterparts yesterday night. In the attack, one labourer died on the spot and the other was seriously injured.

According to information, injured Karamjit Singh (50) said that he had come with his friends to pick potatoes. At night he started drinking alcohol with Ramesh Singh and Sajan. During this time, he and his friend Varinder Singh (35) had a

minor argument.

In anger, Ramesh and Sajan attacked both with a sharp object. He suffered serious head injuries while Varinder died

on the spot.

Police officials said a case had been registered against the accused. According to sources, both attackers had been arrested. However, no police officer has officially confirmed the arrest yet.