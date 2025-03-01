DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Ludhiana / Labourer killed in scuffle over minor issue

Labourer killed in scuffle over minor issue

A minor argument while drinking alcohol in a house built in a field at Chak Kalan village near Dakha took a bloody turn when two labourers attacked their two counterparts yesterday night. In the attack, one labourer died on the...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:41 AM Mar 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A minor argument while drinking alcohol in a house built in a field at Chak Kalan village near Dakha took a bloody turn when two labourers attacked their two counterparts yesterday night. In the attack, one labourer died on the spot and the other was seriously injured.

According to information, injured Karamjit Singh (50) said that he had come with his friends to pick potatoes. At night he started drinking alcohol with Ramesh Singh and Sajan. During this time, he and his friend Varinder Singh (35) had a

minor argument.

Advertisement

In anger, Ramesh and Sajan attacked both with a sharp object. He suffered serious head injuries while Varinder died

on the spot.

Advertisement

Police officials said a case had been registered against the accused. According to sources, both attackers had been arrested. However, no police officer has officially confirmed the arrest yet.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper