Labourers arrive for paddy sowing in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 11

Labourers have started arriving in the district for paddy sowing. The paddy sowing has started from June 10 in the border areas of the district while in Ludhiana it is scheduled for June 19.

Ram Shanker, who arrived from Lucknow today, said he came to know that there paddy sowing has not started yet. “The landowner on whose land I generally work has asked me to come after a few days. Now, I will be without work for a while now,” he said.

There are some farmers who have given work to the labour on their farm till the paddy sowing starts. Krishan Yadav, who reached Dhandra village today, said till the sowing starts, they will be preparing the land and do some odd jobs till June 19, he said.

Livtar Singh from Sanhewal said labour has started arriving and there is no point in sending them off because if they go to some other place then they won’t return till the whole work is complete.

“My team for sowing has also arrived and they are staying at my farm, and we will start sowing from June 19,” he said.

There are some farmers who have communicated the labour in advance and asked them to come a little late this year.

“I talked to the leader of the group who come every year to my fields for sowing. I have asked them to come by June 15 so their time is not wasted,” said Harcharan Singh from Lopoan village.