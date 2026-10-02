DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Labourers foil theft bid at Ludhiana factory, three nabbed

Labourers foil theft bid at Ludhiana factory, three nabbed

article_Author
Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:17 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The miscreants allegedly tried to escape but the workers caught and handed them over to the police. File
Advertisement

Labourers helped the police foil a theft attempt at a closed factory in the Focal Point industrial area in Ludhiana after they spotted three men allegedly removing copper pipes from an air-conditioning unit in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The labourers raised the alarm when they noticed the suspects on the factory premises in Phase VIII. The miscreants allegedly tried to escape but the workers caught and handed them over to the police.

Advertisement

The suspects have been identified as Sonu Kumar of Mundian Kalan, Bunty of Mundian Khurd and Sunny Kumar of Sherpur. The Focal Point police subsequently registered a case against them on the complaint of factory owner Harish Kumar, a Sector 39 resident.

Advertisement

According to the police, the suspects allegedly entered the factory and started removing copper pipes from an AC unit. Their activity was noticed by the labourers who were passing through the area. They raised the alarm and alerted the police.

A police team reached the scene shortly and took the three suspects into custody.

Advertisement

The incident has also led the police to examine whether the suspects could be linked to an earlier theft reported on the same premises. Harish told the police that unidentified persons had allegedly broken into the factory on September 22 and escaped with copper wires and other valuables.

He has expressed suspicion that the same persons could have been behind both incidents, though the police are yet to establish any link.

ASI Manjeet Singh, investigating officer in the case, said the three suspects had been arrested and were being questioned to ascertain their involvement in the earlier theft.

He said the police were also checking the criminal history of the suspects. Bunty had earlier faced a motorcycle theft case and had served sentence.

The suspects have been booked under Sections 331(4) and 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for alleged house trespass and theft. Further investigation is underway.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts