Labourers foil theft bid at Ludhiana factory, three nabbed

Labourers helped the police foil a theft attempt at a closed factory in the Focal Point industrial area in Ludhiana after they spotted three men allegedly removing copper pipes from an air-conditioning unit in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The labourers raised the alarm when they noticed the suspects on the factory premises in Phase VIII. The miscreants allegedly tried to escape but the workers caught and handed them over to the police.

Advertisement

The suspects have been identified as Sonu Kumar of Mundian Kalan, Bunty of Mundian Khurd and Sunny Kumar of Sherpur. The Focal Point police subsequently registered a case against them on the complaint of factory owner Harish Kumar, a Sector 39 resident.

Advertisement

According to the police, the suspects allegedly entered the factory and started removing copper pipes from an AC unit. Their activity was noticed by the labourers who were passing through the area. They raised the alarm and alerted the police.

A police team reached the scene shortly and took the three suspects into custody.

Advertisement

The incident has also led the police to examine whether the suspects could be linked to an earlier theft reported on the same premises. Harish told the police that unidentified persons had allegedly broken into the factory on September 22 and escaped with copper wires and other valuables.

He has expressed suspicion that the same persons could have been behind both incidents, though the police are yet to establish any link.

ASI Manjeet Singh, investigating officer in the case, said the three suspects had been arrested and were being questioned to ascertain their involvement in the earlier theft.

He said the police were also checking the criminal history of the suspects. Bunty had earlier faced a motorcycle theft case and had served sentence.

The suspects have been booked under Sections 331(4) and 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for alleged house trespass and theft. Further investigation is underway.