Labourers protest ‘cancellation’ of ration cards, submit memo

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 12

Labour unions and an NGO held a protest in front of the DC office in Ludhiana on Wednesday against the alleged cancellation of ration cards belonging to the individuals of weaker sections of society.

The protesters submitted a memorandum to the DC, urging the state and Central governments to immediately restore the ration cards of the poor and provide ration cards to all deserving people.

Members of Naujwan Bharat Sabha, Karkhana Mazdoor Union and Textile Hosiery Kaamgaar Union participated in the protest on Wednesday.

They demanded that measures be taken to ease the process for making ration cards. The protesters requested the authorities to hear their grievances in a timely manner and responsibility for their actions.

The protesters also demanded that strict action be taken against officials or depot holders involved in corrupt practices.

“More items of ration should be made available on the ration card. Steps should be taken to provide relief to the poor from inflation. For this, heavy taxes should be levied on the wealthy if required,” said Lakhwinder, one of the protesters.

The protestors also criticised the alleged wrong polices of state and Central governments. They said people need to come together and struggle against ‘anti-people’ political parties to assert their rights.

The groups announced to intensify their struggle if the governments did not fulfil their demands.