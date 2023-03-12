Labourers protest inflation, unemployment

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 11

Workers associated with the Punjab Bhattha Mazdoor Union 26/84 staged a protest outside Punjabi Bhawan, Ludhiana, on Saturday against inflation and other issues. The workers said unemployment is increasing, inflation is touching its peak, medical treatment is becoming expensive, and atrocities on poor people are increasing. The protesters also raised the matter related to labour laws and social security issues.

Union leaders Shindar Singh Jawaddi and Tarsem Jodhan said the Centre is implementing the policies to benefit corporate houses but these are against the labourers and farmers.

They alleged that the labourers are becoming unemployed and farmers are under the burden of debt just due to the wrong policies of the central government favouring big corporates. Small, medium and micro industries have come to the brink of closure due to pro-corporate policies, leading to an increase in unemployment, they alleged.