Lack of action on abandoning cattle

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, December 1

Despite previous assertions, a planned project to register and install microchips on all cows and bulls has not been launched in the city. Consequently, there is no check on those individuals who abandon their cows and bulls on city roads after they are of no use to them.

Stray cows and bulls in large numbers continue to roam in areas such as Haibowal, Hambran Road, Tajpur Road, Chandigarh Road, Rahon Road, Dugri-Dana Mandi Road and various other locations. It has been learnt that when cows stop producing milk, they are often abandoned by their owners. Similarly, bulls are left on the roads when they are no use.

“The presence of stray cattle on roads leads to fatal accidents. There is a lack of decisive actions to keep a check on those who abandon cattle on roads after utilising them. Therefore, it is imperative to implement the registration of all cows and bulls, as this measure by the civic body would facilitate the tracing of owners in the event of any abandoned cattle being involved in an accident," said a resident Jagjot Singh.

In 2019, there were plans to implement a project to implant microchips in cattle at city dairies and gaushalas. It was stated that in the initial phase, 20,000 heads of cattle would be registered. The project was expected to help in tracking down dairy owners in the event of cattle being abandoned. The municipal corporation was supposed to launch the project, but no action was taken. A similar plan was reportedly formulated by a former veterinary officer of MC earlier this year, but it is yet to see the light of day.

The matter related to stray cattle menace has been highlighted multiple times in the MC's general house meetings. MC’s Joint Commissioner Kulpreet Singh could not be contacted for comment.

MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi convened a meeting with the representatives of Prachin Gaushala at the MC Zone D office on Thursday. The discussions focused on the potential expansion of shelters within the gaushala to accommodate more animals. Commissioner Sandeep Rishi and the gaushala management also discussed the financial aid sourced from the cow cess, which could be allocated to the gaushala for the care of stray cattle.

Rishi said that numerous stray animals have already been provided shelter in various gaushalas across the city, and talks with the managements of other gaushalas are underway to provide shelter to stray cattle still on the streets.