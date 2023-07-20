 Lack of classrooms, leaking roofs plague primary school at Sunet : The Tribune India

Over 200 students study in corridors | Mosquitoes raise health concerns

Students sit in a corridor as there are not enough classrooms at Government Primary School, Sunet. PHOTOs: ASHWANI DHIMAN



Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, July 19

While the state government is spending crores of rupees to advertise its achievements, many government schools are crying for the attention of the authorities.

A visit to Government Primary School, Sunet, during the rainfall today revealed the difficulties faced by the students and staff. There was no light since 9 am and the students had to bear the humidity and rain for several hours in the corridors.

A classroom in a dilapidated condition.

When asked about the reason why students were sitting under sheds and not in the classrooms, one of the teachers said, “Due to rain, the roofs started leaking in the classrooms and about 35-40 fans got damaged. Now students and staff has to bear the heat and humidity till the fans become operational.”

There are not even enough classrooms to accommodate all the students, leaving over 200 students sitting in the corridors. “There are about 1,300 students and 28 rooms. One of these is unsafe as the roof came down during the ongoing monsoon. Some students are assigned classrooms while others study in corridors on a rotation basis, irrespective of the weather,” said another teacher.

Mid-day meal served in the open during rain in the absence of sheds.

A student Geeta said that mosquitoes and flies make it difficult for them to focus on their studies. Even as the students were served the mid-day meal, flies and mosquitoes were seen all over the place as fans were not working.

“We are facing many difficulties and there is hardly any shed for the mid-day meal workers,” said a staff member.

The primary school campus has much less area as compared to the adjoining senior secondary school. It is alleged that the senior secondary school authorities throw all the gravel from construction work on their premises near the washroom area of the primary school.

When asked about the principal, teachers of the GSSS, Sunet, said that the post was vacant and the next in command had gone to attend some work. When asked why the construction material from the school was thrown on the primary school campus, which was already too congested, a group of teachers standing there looked at each other and denied the allegation. They said they had no idea where this waste material came from.

