Lack of dustbins leads to open dumping of waste

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, November 21

In the absence of an adequate number of dustbins at the majority of public places in the city, littering and dumping of waste in the open have become commonplace. Environmental activists have been advocating placement of dustbins at necessary locations to discourage the menace of open waste disposal.

As per the regulations outlined in the Solid Waste Management Rules, people are prohibited from discarding, burning or burying solid waste in public areas such as streets, open spaces, drains or water bodies.The problem of littering in the markets of Bhadaur House, Deepak Cinema Road, Dhandari, Giaspura and several old city areas among others is prevalent. Moreover, the dumping of waste along the roads in various areas also needs to be addressed.

Jaskirat Singh, an environmental activist, highlighted the absence of adequate bins for waste collection in most markets and other public places within the city. “To mitigate littering and improper disposal of waste, it is crucial to implement strict measures. The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) should install bins for the segregated collection of dry and wet waste at essential points in markets and public areas,” he said. “Additionally, the civic body must ensure timely collection of waste in order to prevent bins from overflowing and label them to aid in segregating waste properly,” he added.

Col (Retd) Harjap Singh, chairman, Feroze Gandhi Market, said the municipal authorities did not install enough bins in the market. He mentioned that although bins were previously placed in one parking lot, they were currently lacking in some other parking areas.

Col (Retd) JS Gill, an environmental activist, said he had recommended installing dustbins in the localities near Buddha Nullah to the civic body. The presence of dustbins in the area would help combat the improper disposal of solid waste into the nullah. He also emphasised the necessity for a well-organised system for waste collection in the city.

Maintenance of the bins by the relevant departments is essential. According to sources, 15-20 per cent of the bins installed in the past have either been damaged or stolen. Ashwani Sahota, the Chief Sanitary Officer of the Municipal Corporation (MC), said the MC levies fines on people who litter openly in the city. He said around 400 bins, specifically designed for the segregated collection of waste (green and blue in colour), were installed in markets and public areas. “Dustbins have also been stolen from several locations in the city,” he added.