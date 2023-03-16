Lack of safety arrangements caused casualties: Officials

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, March 15

After the death of three factory workers in a factory fire that occurred near Lakkar Bridge here on Tuesday morning, the Ludhiana police have registered a case against the factory owner, Arun Kumar, and his partners under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC.

The police registered a case under bailable sections against the factory owner. The case was registered on the complaint of Fire Station Officer Maninder Singh.

In the FIR, it is clearly written that, “The factory owner had not made the necessary fire safety arrangements due to which workers were made to work under dangerous conditions. Fire could not be controlled at the initial stage and it spread to the entire unit due to the lack of the arrangements. leaving three factory workers dead and seriously injuring two. Required action should be taken against the factory owner for adopting a negligent attitude,” a copy of the FIR, which is with The Tribune, states.

Sources said when the fire broke out and fire fighters were dousing the flames, factory owner Arun Kumar had reportedly told fire men that no worker was stuck inside the factory due to which the fire personnel did not bother to conduct a check before starting their operation.

SHO, Police Division 8, SI Vijay Kumar said There were also some business partners of Arun Kumar. After identifying them, their names would also be added to the FIR.

Factories being run without getting NOCs

Ludhiana has hundreds of factories which are being run without obtaining NOCs from the Fire Department. Earlier also, such fire incidents have occurred in Ludhiana. The Gola factory collapse at Suffian Chowk was a major incident in 2017 in which a multi-storey factory first caught fire and later collapsed, killing 16 persons, including nine fire fighters. Still, the government has not learnt any lessons from past tragedies and allowing the factories to run without making mandatory fire safety arrangements.