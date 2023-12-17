Laddi elected DBA secretary

Legal Correspondent
Ludhiana, December 16
In the annual elections of District Bar Association (DBA) Parminder Singh Laddi was elected as secretary. He defeated his nearest rival Sukhwinder Bhatia with a margin of 278 votes. Parminder got 1,059, whereas Bhatia got 781 votes and third contender Harjot Singh garnered 629 votes.
Karnish Gupta was elected as finance secretary. Rajinder Singh Bhandari was also elected office-bearer of the DBA. In a tough contest, Paras Sharma, Vanshika Jain, Anchal Kapoor, Divya, Manat Arora and Umesh Garg were elected executive members of the association.
