Ladhowal man arrested on murder charge

Ludhiana, March 14
The police arrested a person in a murder case after the body of a man was found in the forest area of Fatehgarh Gujran. The suspect has been identified as Avtar Singh of Ladhowal.
The deceased has been identified as Arjan Kumar (33), a resident of Ladhowal, Ludhiana.
In her complaint to the police, Ranjit Kaur, wife of the deceased, alleged that Avtar Singh took her husband along somewhere on March 11. Arjan was allegedly addicted to drugs.
Her husband did not return home on the night of March 11. His body was found in the forest area of Fatehgarh Gujran the next day.
She alleged that both arms of her husband were tied with cloth and there was a wound on his head. She alleged that the wound was caused by a sharp weapon. She accused Avtar and his aides of killing Arjan.
Following her statement, the police registered a case against Avtar Singh and unidentified persons under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC at the Ladhowal police station.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha poll schedule to be announced tomorrow
The poll panel says a press conference to announce the sched...
Supreme Court says SBI should disclose electoral bonds numbers; issues notice to it
A Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud issues notice...
Supreme Court agrees to hear petitions against CAA on Tuesday
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud says th...
‘Apologise in 7 days or face defamation’: Sukhbir Badal slaps notice on Punjab CM Mann over private business remarks
SAD chief Sukhbir says have sent legal notice to Punjab CM M...
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under Pocso, faces allegation of sexual assault
The FIR has been filed against the former CM for allegedly s...