Ladhowal man arrested on murder charge

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 14

The police arrested a person in a murder case after the body of a man was found in the forest area of Fatehgarh Gujran. The suspect has been identified as Avtar Singh of Ladhowal.

The deceased has been identified as Arjan Kumar (33), a resident of Ladhowal, Ludhiana.

In her complaint to the police, Ranjit Kaur, wife of the deceased, alleged that Avtar Singh took her husband along somewhere on March 11. Arjan was allegedly addicted to drugs.

Her husband did not return home on the night of March 11. His body was found in the forest area of Fatehgarh Gujran the next day.

She alleged that both arms of her husband were tied with cloth and there was a wound on his head. She alleged that the wound was caused by a sharp weapon. She accused Avtar and his aides of killing Arjan.

Following her statement, the police registered a case against Avtar Singh and unidentified persons under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC at the Ladhowal police station.

