Ladhowal plaza: No toll for 5th day as farm unions’ protest continues

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 20

The farmer unions’ protest at the Ladhowal toll plaza entered its fifth day on Thursday and vehicles continued to pass without paying any toll tax. As a result, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is incurring a loss of Rs 1 crore every 24 hours.

Farmers have accused the NHAI of hiking the toll fee at its own will without providing adequate facilities.

Dilbagh Singh, president, Bharti Kisan Mazdoor Union, said they would not lift the dharna until the toll fee was decreased.

“This toll fee here is extremely high. However, the condition of the road is poor as it is full of potholes. The drainage facility is also not up to the mark and the highway is inundated with water during rains,” he said.

“I was planning to go to Phillaur, which is just near the toll barrier so I thought this would be the right time as the toll tax is free. It really pinches us to pay such a huge amount when the destination comes just after crossing the border,” said Satish Aggarwal, a local.

Another commuter said it was a pleasant surprise to see the toll tax to be free. “I would end up paying Rs 330 for return. The fees should not be more than Rs 100,” he said.

The protest is being led by Kisan Mazdoor Union and Bharti Kisan Union (Doaba) as well as the representatives of taxi union, tempo union and truckers’ union of Punjab.

