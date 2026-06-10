Ladhowal Toll Plaza made free for 2 hrs as morcha seeks release of Sikh prisoners

The Ladhowal Toll Plaza, one of the busiest in the state, was made free for two hours as part of the statewide protest. The protest was held by the Quami Insaaf Morcha, demanding for the release of Sikh prisoners. The toll was free between 12 noon and 2 pm.

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Navjot Kaur Sidhu, speaking at the protest site, said she had been supporting the cause from the beginning and had even marched to the Chief Minister’s residence in the past. She rued that the Chief Minister was not coming forward to listen, stressing that the issue was not political but a humanitarian demand raised by the farmers’ and the united front.

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She said the prisoners had already completed their sentences, their families had endured immense suffering, yet parole was being denied. She emphasised that the individuals were not criminals and there was no threat to society.

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Sidhu further urged the Chief Minister to raise the issue with the Prime Minister, pointing out that many prisoners remained behind bars simply because no one came forward to seek parole or bail for them. She called for a review of such cases so that long-confined prisoners could be released and reunited with their families.

Members of the morcha said their demands were straightforward and solutions existed. They reminded the government of its earlier assurance that there would be no need to protest as the authorities would listen directly. Yet, they argued, people were being forced to protest on roads in the scorching heat, leaving their houses, only to demand the release of prisoners.

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They said it was the government’s duty to listen to them.

The morcha workers said they had been staging protests for years to press for the release of the Sikh prisoners but the Central Government had ignored them. They alleged that parole was not even being granted, and to make their voice heard in Delhi, the morcha had decided to intensify the protest.

The administration and police remained on a high alert, deploying heavy forces at toll plazas to prevent any untoward incident and maintain peace. The morcha issued a stern warning and said if their demands were not met soon, the agitation would take a more severe form. They announced plans for a statewide “Rail Roko” movement on July 4 and a march to gherao the Punjab Governor’s residence on Independence Day.

Commuters a happy lot

“I read in the newspaper that the Toll Plaza will be made free for two hours on Tuesday, hence planned my visit to Phillaur. It is just 15 km away but we have to pay a heavy toll fee. Tuesday was the best day as I was relieved from paying the toll fee,” said Narain Aggarwal, a commuter.

“It was a pleasant surprise to see vehicles passing by without barricades at the Toll Plaza. I was happy that the toll was made free on Tuesday,” said Manreet, another commuter.