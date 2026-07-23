Ladhowal Toll Plaza made free for 3 hours

Farmers’ organisations under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Wednesday made the Ladhowal Toll Plaza toll-free for commuters for three hours as part of a nationwide protest against Centre’s policies.

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Before beginning the protest, farmer leaders passed a resolution condemning the alleged police action against protesters at Jantar Mantar and Delhi University. They demanded unconditional release of those arrested and sought the resignation of the Union Education Minister over the issue.

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Addressing the gathering, the farmer leaders opposed the proposed India-US Free Trade Agreement, alleging that it would adversely affect farmers and the country’s economy. They urged the Centre to withdraw the proposal and implement pending demands accepted during previous rounds of talks with farmer organisations.

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The unions reiterated their demand for a legal guarantee of MSP for all crops based on the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission.

The farmers raised slogans against the Centre and sought immediate action on their long-pending demands. The protest remained peaceful and traffic movement continued normally during the protest.