DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Ladhowal Toll Plaza made free for 3 hours

Ladhowal Toll Plaza made free for 3 hours

article_Author
Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:44 AM Jul 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Farmers protest at the Ladhowal Toll Plaza. Ashwani Dhiman
Advertisement

Farmers’ organisations under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Wednesday made the Ladhowal Toll Plaza toll-free for commuters for three hours as part of a nationwide protest against Centre’s policies.

Advertisement

Before beginning the protest, farmer leaders passed a resolution condemning the alleged police action against protesters at Jantar Mantar and Delhi University. They demanded unconditional release of those arrested and sought the resignation of the Union Education Minister over the issue.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, the farmer leaders opposed the proposed India-US Free Trade Agreement, alleging that it would adversely affect farmers and the country’s economy. They urged the Centre to withdraw the proposal and implement pending demands accepted during previous rounds of talks with farmer organisations.

Advertisement

The unions reiterated their demand for a legal guarantee of MSP for all crops based on the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission.

The farmers raised slogans against the Centre and sought immediate action on their long-pending demands. The protest remained peaceful and traffic movement continued normally during the protest.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts