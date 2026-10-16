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Home / Ludhiana / Ladhowal Toll Plaza made free for commuters

Ladhowal Toll Plaza made free for commuters

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:04 AM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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Toll plaza workers during a protest in Ludhiana. Ashwani Dhiman
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The Ladhowal Toll Plaza in Ludhiana was made completely free for all commuters by the Toll Plaza Workers’ Union, Punjab, to protest against the broad daylight killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa.

Every vehicle was allowed to pass without paying any toll fee.

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President of the Toll Plaza Workers’ Union, Punjab, Darshan Singh Laddi, said the union opened the Ladhowal toll barrier and allowed free passage to all vehicles as a mark of protest.

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The union further announced that toll plazas across the state had been made free for commuters from 8 am to 5 pm. The committee of the union also decided that if their demands were not met, they would start a protest for an indefinite period.

Police personnel were also deployed in large numbers at the site to maintain the law and order situation. However, the protest remained peaceful.

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General secretary Sukhjit Singh and member Amrit Singh from Patiala said the special committee of the union would decide the further course of action and if justice was not provided to the family of Jhota, toll plazas across the state would be made free for commuters again.

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