Ladhowal Toll Plaza thrown open for three hours

The Ludhiana Toll Plaza Workers Union, Punjab, has sounded the bugle for a major agitation across the state. In support of its demands, the union held protest demonstrations at all toll plazas across Punjab on Wednesday. As part of the initiative, the Ladhowal Toll Plaza, located near Ludhiana, was made toll-free on Wednesday from 12 pm to 3 pm.

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Union leaders have clarified that they were opposing the cashless policy and the ongoing digitisation process. The employees assert that the government’s “boothless policy” poses a looming threat to their jobs. In protest against the same, toll barriers were opened to the public for three hours on Wednesday and no tax or fee was collected from any vehicle.

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The union alleges that employees were being laid off under the guise of adopting the digital system. They were demanding immediate withdrawal of the plan to eliminate toll booths.

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The union has appealed to all farmers’ unions, labour organisations and other bodies in the state to join the struggle.

Robust security arrangements have also been put in place in view of the protest.

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Bachitter Singh, secretary, State Toll Plaza Worker Union, Punjab, said if cashless schemes were implemented, hundreds of workers would lose their jobs.

The protests were held across the state against the anti-worker policies of the government, he said.