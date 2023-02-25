Lakshay Sharma qualifies for senior national badminton meet

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, February 24

Lakshay Sharma of Ludhiana has earned direct entry into the Senior National Badminton Championship to be held at Pune. Lakshay (17), a student of Class XII at Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar, along with two other players from Punjab will represent Punjab from North Zone in the championship.

A trainee of his father, Mangat Rai Sharma, an NIS qualified coach, Lakshay, a junior player, got direct entry on the basis of his achievement in the North Zone Inter-State Badminton at Jammu wherein he finished as first runner-up in the men’s section.

Lakshay has already established himself at the national and international level tournaments in the sub-junior and junior sections. He won gold medal in U-19 category in the world ranking tournament in Hungary, gold medal in the senior men’s singles section in the state championship.