Lal lakir residents to get property rights

Ludhiana, February 22
With a view to resolving the property-related disputes in the rural areas falling under abadi deh/lal lakir, the “Mera Ghar Mere Naam/SWAMITVA” scheme would virtually prove a boon for the residents to obtain the legal title for their properties, said Keshav Hingonia, Special Secretary Revenue-cum-Mission Director SVAMITVA Scheme Punjab.
Chairing a review meeting with the district officials and revenue staff here today, he said that the Punjab Government had initiated several programmes to digitally empower rural areas across the state. Mera Ghar Mere Naam/SVAMITVA scheme was among the schemes, in which, property cards were being issued in the state for the purpose of providing proper ownership of houses and plots falling under abadi deh area/lal lakir, he said.
“The scheme aims to provide rural people with the right to document their residential properties so that they can use their property for economic purposes, said Hingonia while adding that as many as 968 villages had been notified falling under the abadi deh/lal lakir, in the district. Before preparing legal titles, the mapping would be done through drone flying. The maps of these drone-mapped villages should be obtained and displayed on large flex boards in villages so that people can submit their objections regarding the errors in the maps within 90 days. After verification, their names for final approval would be sent to the Survey of India.”
He said that Ludhiana had conducted drone flying of 362 villages in the initial stage and the rest of the villages would be brought under the survey shortly.
