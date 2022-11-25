Land acquisition expedited for Ludhiana-Ropar expressway

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, November 24

The work of acquiring the land for the upcoming Ludhiana-Ropar expressway has been expedited after much delay caused in the past, the government has confirmed.

DCs told to expedite work Following the nod from the Transport Ministry, the decks have been cleared for disbursement and possession of encumbrance-free land for all packages of the expressway with spur to Kharar section of NH-205K land. All the DCs concerned have been asked to expedite handing over possession of land for all the NHAI projects. — Vijay Kumar Janjua, Chief Secretary

While the physical possession of over 50 per cent of the total land required for the 116-km-long greenfield project to be built at a cost of Rs 2,792 crore has already been taken within the limits of Ludhiana district, the proceedings to take over the remaining land under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) project have been put on fast track, the officials have claimed.

The development assumes significance as the stiff resistance by the farmers to part away with their land coming under the proposed Ludhiana-Ropar expressway was delaying the acquisition proceedings. Till September end, less than 5 per cent of the total 597.27 hectares land, falling under 71 villages, required to be acquired for the project could be acquired and possessed in Ludhiana district.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the Chief Secretary, Vijay Kumar Janjua, reviewed the progress of the project and directed the officials concerned to further expedite the land acquisition proceedings to pave way for the construction of the

84.9-km stretch of the proposed expressway on National Highway-205K, which the NHAI has approved as 4-6 access-controlled highway with a route alignment connecting Manewal village in Ludhiana on the upcoming Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway with Bheora village near Ropar, falls in Ludhiana district.

The Chief Secretary also asked the NHAI functionaries to mobilise full resources on site with more manpower and machinery. The Deputy Commissioner, Surabhi Malik, who apprised the Chief Secretary of the progress of the land acquisition proceedings for the project at a high-level meeting held in Chandigarh, told The Tribune that the possession of land required for 18.9-km of the total 37.7-km length of the highway under Package-I of the project has already been taken while the possession of at least 70 per cent of the total 260 hectares of the land required for Package-I falling in the district will be handed over to the NHAI till next week.

She said the proceedings to take possession of 33.7.27 hectares of land for the construction of a 47.2-km stretch of the highway under Package-II have also been put on fast track and will be completed shortly.

Of the 36.26-km stretch of the project falling under Package-III within the limits of Ropar district, the land required for building 13-km highway has already been possessed and handed over to the NHAI while at least 80 per cent of the total land required for Package-III will provided to the NHAI till next week, Ropar Deputy Commissioner Preeti Yadav disclosed.

Similarly, Mohali Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar said 80 per cent of the total land required for the project falling in Mohali district would also be handed over to the NHAI by next week.

Meanwhile, Ludhiana DC Surabhi Malik said the district administration was constantly perusing the landowners to accept the awarded amount and allow the possession of their acquired land to pave way for the construction of the greenfield expressway, which includes a 19.5-km spur from Pipalmajra to Kharar with Ludhiana bypass, and was being developed under the Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-1.

She disclosed that a sum of Rs 565.07 crore had been awarded for acquisition of 597.27 hectares of land required for the expressway, which was being built in two parts under the hybrid annuity model (HAM) mode, and will connect Ludhiana, Ropar and Mohali districts.

However, the disbursement of Rs 97 crore, accounting for 17.17 per cent of the total award money, could be made to the landowners so far.