 Land acquisition expedited for Ludhiana-Ropar expressway : The Tribune India

Land acquisition expedited for Ludhiana-Ropar expressway

Possession of over 50% of land required for Rs 2,792-crore greenfield project taken

Land acquisition expedited for Ludhiana-Ropar expressway


Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, November 24

The work of acquiring the land for the upcoming Ludhiana-Ropar expressway has been expedited after much delay caused in the past, the government has confirmed.

DCs told to expedite work

Following the nod from the Transport Ministry, the decks have been cleared for disbursement and possession of encumbrance-free land for all packages of the expressway with spur to Kharar section of NH-205K land. All the DCs concerned have been asked to expedite handing over possession of land for all the NHAI projects. — Vijay Kumar Janjua, Chief Secretary

While the physical possession of over 50 per cent of the total land required for the 116-km-long greenfield project to be built at a cost of Rs 2,792 crore has already been taken within the limits of Ludhiana district, the proceedings to take over the remaining land under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) project have been put on fast track, the officials have claimed.

The development assumes significance as the stiff resistance by the farmers to part away with their land coming under the proposed Ludhiana-Ropar expressway was delaying the acquisition proceedings. Till September end, less than 5 per cent of the total 597.27 hectares land, falling under 71 villages, required to be acquired for the project could be acquired and possessed in Ludhiana district.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the Chief Secretary, Vijay Kumar Janjua, reviewed the progress of the project and directed the officials concerned to further expedite the land acquisition proceedings to pave way for the construction of the

84.9-km stretch of the proposed expressway on National Highway-205K, which the NHAI has approved as 4-6 access-controlled highway with a route alignment connecting Manewal village in Ludhiana on the upcoming Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway with Bheora village near Ropar, falls in Ludhiana district.

The Chief Secretary also asked the NHAI functionaries to mobilise full resources on site with more manpower and machinery. The Deputy Commissioner, Surabhi Malik, who apprised the Chief Secretary of the progress of the land acquisition proceedings for the project at a high-level meeting held in Chandigarh, told The Tribune that the possession of land required for 18.9-km of the total 37.7-km length of the highway under Package-I of the project has already been taken while the possession of at least 70 per cent of the total 260 hectares of the land required for Package-I falling in the district will be handed over to the NHAI till next week.

She said the proceedings to take possession of 33.7.27 hectares of land for the construction of a 47.2-km stretch of the highway under Package-II have also been put on fast track and will be completed shortly.

Of the 36.26-km stretch of the project falling under Package-III within the limits of Ropar district, the land required for building 13-km highway has already been possessed and handed over to the NHAI while at least 80 per cent of the total land required for Package-III will provided to the NHAI till next week, Ropar Deputy Commissioner Preeti Yadav disclosed.

Similarly, Mohali Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar said 80 per cent of the total land required for the project falling in Mohali district would also be handed over to the NHAI by next week.

Meanwhile, Ludhiana DC Surabhi Malik said the district administration was constantly perusing the landowners to accept the awarded amount and allow the possession of their acquired land to pave way for the construction of the greenfield expressway, which includes a 19.5-km spur from Pipalmajra to Kharar with Ludhiana bypass, and was being developed under the Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-1.

She disclosed that a sum of Rs 565.07 crore had been awarded for acquisition of 597.27 hectares of land required for the expressway, which was being built in two parts under the hybrid annuity model (HAM) mode, and will connect Ludhiana, Ropar and Mohali districts.

However, the disbursement of Rs 97 crore, accounting for 17.17 per cent of the total award money, could be made to the landowners so far.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Punjabi teen stabbed to death outside school in Canada

2
Trending

Richa Chadha under fire for tweet 'Galwan says hi'; slammed for 'mocking' Army

3
Ludhiana

Income Tax dept conducts raids on leading jewellers in Ludhiana

4
Nation

Immunity to Saudi ruler: India upset at 'unnecessary' reference to PM Modi by US official

5
World

Former top spy Lieutenant General Asim Munir appointed Pakistan Army chief

6
Nation

Supreme Court questions 'tearing hurry' in appointing Arun Goel as Election Commissioner

7
Nation

'No sporting black, religious thread; grey hair not permitted, bald look allowed': Air India's new grooming guidelines for cabin crew

8
Entertainment

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale continues to be critical, has multiple organ failure: Wife

9
Nation

Sachin Pilot a traitor, can't be made Rajasthan CM: Ashok Gehlot

10
Trending

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor name their daughter 'Raha', new mommy explains what it means

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh’s Payal Kanwar gets French honour for furthering ties with India
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Payal Kanwar gets French honour for furthering ties with India

Barnala couple shows the way, uses stubble to grow vegetables
Punjab

Barnala couple shows the way, uses stubble to grow vegetables

Watch: Adorable video of little girl chanting Hanuman ‘bhajan’ goes viral; her devotion is too-cute-to-miss
Trending

Watch: Adorable video of little girl chanting Hanuman 'bhajan' goes viral; her devotion is too-cute-to-miss

Richa Chadha under fire for tweet 'Galwan says hi', slammed for mocking Indian army
Trending

Richa Chadha under fire for tweet 'Galwan says hi'; slammed for 'mocking' Army

IIT graduate quits lucrative job to spend time with newborn daughter, netizens react
Trending

IIT graduate quits lucrative job to spend time with newborn daughter, netizens divided

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on November 28
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on November 28

Jalandhar’s viral ‘kulhad pizza’ couple booked for ‘brandishing guns’
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's viral 'kulhad pizza' couple booked for 'brandishing guns'

This day 2 years ago, Shraddha Walkar had written to police how Aaftab threatened to ‘kill and cut her into pieces’
Trending

This day 2 years ago, Shraddha Walkar had written to police how Aaftab threatened to 'kill and cut her into pieces'

Top News

Supreme Court questions ‘lightning speed’ with which Centre appointed Goel as EC

Supreme Court questions 'lightning speed' with which Centre appointed Arun Goel as EC

AG defends appointment mechanism, says wrong to suggest any ...

Ex-ISI boss Munir is Pakistan army chief, played role in Pulwama

Ex-ISI boss Lt General Asim Munir is Pakistan army chief, played role in Pulwama

Aaftab's polygraph test stopped midway after he complained of fever, to resume today

Aaftab's polygraph test was stopped midway after he complained of fever, to resume today

Childless woman who killed neighbour 10-year-old son and drank his blood as part of tantrik ritual gets life term

Childless woman who killed neighbour 10-year-old son and drank his blood as part of tantrik ritual gets life term

Imam bans entry of girls into Jama Masjid

Shahi Imam bans entry of girls into Jama Masjid

Rescinds order after backlash & request from Delhi L-G Saxen...


Cities

View All

2 back-to-back snatchings rock Amritsar

2 back-to-back snatchings rock Amritsar

Amritsar: Absence of double dustbins a hindrance to segregation of waste

Kanungo held for taking bribe in Tarn Taran

Talks fail, specially abled refuse to lift dharna

Proposal asking AIT to give Rs 50-cr aid to JIT causes resentment

25-year-old critical after ‘overdose’

25-year-old critical after drug ‘overdose’ in Bathinda

Four milk product samples from Bathinda village fail quality test

In clean-up act, MC to give park litter job to private firm

In clean-up act, Chandigarh MC to give park litter job to private firm

Chandigarh: Cars of 2 hotel guests to go under hammer

Will act tough on encroachments, says Chandigarh Adviser Dharam Pal

Mohali light points to make way for rotaries

Four conmen strip 70-yr-old woman of gold jewellery in Chandigarh

Release of Sikh political inmates Akali Dal’s key MCD poll plank

Release of Sikh political inmates Akali Dal's key MCD poll plank

Congress promises RO water purifiers to poor

Will simplify licensing process for traders: BJP

Sisodia calls on voters to end BJP's 'misrule'

High Court gives ASI six weeks to remove encroachments at Tughlaqabad Fort

2 days on, tractor trolleys lifting city waste off road over non-payment

2 days on, tractor trolleys lifting city waste off road over non-payment

Career guidance mela concludes

Book exchange event gets a good response

Village with Adifference!

Adampur airport renovation near complete, approach road not ready

Couple held for looting car-borne K’thala man

Couple held for looting car-borne Kapurthala man

Vehicle thief held, 10 two-wheelers seized

Nihang booked for making 'threatening' remarks against Warring

Man booked for abetting son's suicide

No fresh case of virus in Ludhiana

Posh areas breeding sites: Patiala MC

Posh areas breeding sites: Patiala MC

Patiala: Farmers’ protest leads to snarl-ups

3-day int'l conference on role of ergonomics kicks off at Punjabi University, Patiala

Patiala: Villagers protest over sarpanch's suicide

Experts dwell on new trends in Indian politics