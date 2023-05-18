Land dispute claims man's life, 2 booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 17

A land dispute at Gonspur village claimed the life of a man here yesterday. The deceased has been identified as Gurcharan Singh (58).

The Ladhowal police have booked suspects Jagtar Singh and his son Harjinder Singh, residents of Gonspur village. A case under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC was registered against the suspects.

Complainant Jagsir Singh said his father was present at his farm land in the village. The suspects came there and started altercation with his father. They resorted to altercation over the same land dispute going on between his father and his (father) brother.

The suspects attacked his father, following which he fell unconscious. He was immediately taken to the hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Investigation officer Sub-Inspector Gurmit Singh said the police were conducting raids to nab the suspects.