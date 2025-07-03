DT
Home / Ludhiana / Land pooling policy: Residents of three villages to protest on July 7

Land pooling policy: Residents of three villages to protest on July 7

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:48 AM Jul 03, 2025 IST
Villagers during a meeting against land pooling policy at Malak.
The protest against the government’s new land pool policy has intensified in the district.

A meeting in this regard was held by residents of three villages at Malak village, near Jagraon, on Wednesday. The residents of Malak, Aligarh and Pona villages have announced to stage a dharna at the main square of Jagraon on July 7 and the motive of holding the protest would be to remind the state government that they would not give even a inch of their land to the government for developing urban estates.

During the meeting, they also raised slogans against the state government and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for adopting strict measures for taking possession of their precious land.

The government is planning to develop thousands of acres of land across the state into urban estates. The land of the three villages is also included in the plan. According to the villagers, the government wants to take over 500 acres of land of their villages. They have formed a committee in this regard and would chalk out plans to stand against the decision of the government.

Head of the committee and former sarpanch Gurvinder Singh Pona told mediapersons that the land was everything for a farmer. He alleged that without the same, a farmer would die in agony. It would be better if the government lines up land owners and get them killed. The farmers would prefer to die instead of giving land to the government. The villagers say that they would not give away their land at any cost and would fight till their last breath.

Meanwhile, villagers informed that the demonstration would be held on Monday, July 7 from 10 am to 2 pm at Tehsil Chowk, Jagraon. The villagers have warned that if the government does not wake up, the farmers and labourers would react in a strong way.

