Land still wanted, Ludhiana-Ropar expressway 9% complete

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, July 25

Even as the complete land is still wanted, the work to construct the upcoming Ludhiana-Ropar expressway has achieved 9 per cent completion, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has confirmed.

While the construction of 37.7-km stretch under Package-1 of the 116-km-long greenfield project, including a 19.5-km spur from Pipalmajra to Kharar with Ludhiana bypass, being built at the cost of Rs 2,857.14 crore has been underway within the limits of Ludhiana district, the physical possession of land for the remaining 8-km stretch is still awaited, officials have said.

The development assumes significance as the stiff resistance by the farmers to part away with their land coming under the entire Ludhiana-Ropar expressway was delaying the acquisition proceedings for the major infrastructure development project.

The NHAI Project Director, Ashok Rolaniya, told The Tribune, here on Tuesday that the work on Package-1 of the four to six-lane National Highway-205K from junction with NE-5 village near to Manewal in Ludhiana to junction with NH-205 near Bheora village in Ropar including spur to Kharar with Ludhiana bypass has been underway after sufficient land was made available for the project.

“As of date, the project has achieved 9 per cent physical and financial progress,” he said.

Rolaniya disclosed that possession of 29.7-km of the total 37.7-km land required for the Package-1 had been taken while the process to complete the acquisition proceedings for the remaining 8-km stretch under Package-1 was still on.

With Rs 951 crore civil cost and Rs 410 crore land acquisition cost, the total capital cost for Package-1, for which the work was awarded in September, 2021, was Rs 1,368.91 crore for which 260 hectares of land was required. Of the total Rs 294.12 crore awarded for the land acquisition so far, Rs 203.47 crore had been deposited and Rs 97.55 crore, which accounts for 33.17 per cent of the total award money, had been disbursed to the landowners.

Land not available

The non-availability of land required for the project was causing hurdles in the ongoing construction work. Even as the NHAI had awarded the work and the construction agencies had begun the work with the minimum possible land availability, the repeated interventions at the level of the Chief Secretary had not been able to complete the land acquisition proceedings so far.

“Every time we approach the district and state authorities, they assure us that they will make the land available soon but the wait continues,” a senior NHAI officer quipped.

#Ropar