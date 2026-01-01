Landlord alleges tenant using room for peddling; 9 held

The city police detained at least nine youngsters who had allegedly gathered at a room of a rented house to purchase and consume alcohol, said officials.

Advertisement

The room is located near the Bhadrakali Temple here.

Advertisement

Though the police are yet to issue a formal press release, the owner of the house, Mohinder Singh, alleged that his tenant was misusing the room for drug peddling. He alleged the accused was allowing addicts to consume contrabands at the room.

Advertisement

The police detained the yougsters after the landlord bolted the room from the outside the dialled the cops.

City Jagraon Station-House Officer (SHO) Parminder Singh said investigation into the matter is underway.