Landlord booked on charges of raping, threatening tenant

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 6

A landlord allegedly raped his tenant by barging into her accommodation at Netaji Park in Haibowal here. The suspect also threatened the woman with dire consequences if she informed the police about the incident or lodged any complaint.

The woman filed a complaint against the suspect at the Haibowal police station. The police registered a case against the suspect on the charges of rape and criminal intimidation yesterday.

In her complaint, the victim said she had to pay a monthly rent of Rs 3,200. On September 4, the suspect came to her accommodation to collect rent. He forcibly dragged her in the room and raped her.

The woman revealed that her first husband died in 2020. She solemnised second marriage with Rohit. Yesterday, Rohit was away for work when the suspect sexually abused her and fled the spot. She informed her husband after the incident.

The Haibowal police said raids were being conducted to nab the suspect.