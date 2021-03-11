Landlord held for raping six-year-old

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 11

The city police registered two cases of rape on Wednesday.

In the first incident, a six-year-old girl was raped by Gobind, a resident of Phullanwal. The accused, who is the landlord of the house where the victim stays, was arrested on Wednesday. The complainant, the girl’s mother, said on August 7 when her daughter was alone in the room, the landlord barged into the room and sexually assaulted her.

“After listening to the shrieks of the girl, I ran towards the room, after which the accused fled the spot. Later, I filed a complaint and a case was registered against the accused on Wednesday,” the complainant said.

Investigating officer ASI Major Singh said the accused was arrested on Wednesday.

22-year-old violated on pretext of providing job

In another case, a man raped a 22-year-old girl at a hotel on the Pakhowal road. The accused has been identified as Gauravpal, a resident of Jodhan. A case of rape was registered against the açcused yesterday.

The complainant said the accused had promised to arrange a job for her. On August 9, he took her along on the plea that he had already arranged a job for her. Instead of taking her to the workplace, he took her to some hotel on the Pakhowal road where he raped her. The girl said she protested the move of the accused but he forcibly developed sexual relationship with her.

Inspector Manjit Kaur said raids were being conducted to nab the açcused.

Man barges into house, sexually assaults woman

A man barged into the house of a woman and raped her in Mullanpur Dakha on August 7. The accused has been identified as Navdeep Singh, alias Navvi, of Railway Road, Mullanpur. The complainant said on August 7, when she was alone at home, the accused entered the house and asked about her nephew Akashdeep. Later, he asked the woman for her mobile number. When she refused, he sexually assaulted her and fled. Later, he told her parents that he had seen some man entering their house to meet their daughter. “Initially, my family believed what the accused said and scolded me. It was only yesterday when my parents checked the CCTV footage and saw Navdeep entering our house. Afterwards, they took me to the police station to register a case of rape on Wednesday,” alleged the victim. The Dakha police are yet to nab the accused.