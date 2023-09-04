Landlord ‘locks’ tenant in house

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 3

A landlord was accused of locking his tenant in the house in the Model Gram area here on Sunday.

The tenant, Gaurav, said he returned home late on Saturday night from an event and found the gate locked from inside. He repeatedly called the landlord but he did not open the door. After about an hour, the landlord arrived and unlocked the gate. On Sunday morning, he found the gate locked from outside. He made a lot of noise but nobody opened the same.

It was only when the victim informed the police, the latter called the landlord and the door was opened.

The tenant alleged that he was locked in the house for several hours. The police should take action against the landlord. The police said a probe was launched in the matter.