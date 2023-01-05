Language Dept offers free Urdu course

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 4

Like every year, the Language Department is going to start Urdu course from January for those who want to learn the language.

The District Language Officer, Ludhiana, Dr Sandeep Sharma, said, “The Urdu course is offered absolutely free. The duration of this course is six months.” Aspirants, who wanted to learn Urdu, could get an admission form for the course from the office of the District Language Officer, Punjabi Bhavan, on any working day free of cost till January 10.