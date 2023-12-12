Languages to be obligatory in higher classes too: CBSE

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 11

Taking a major leap forward, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced that henceforth, more focus will be given to languages and students’ performance in the schools will not be judged as Holistic Report Card (as was earlier) but as Holistic Progress Card. The latest National Curriculum Framework (NCF) aims at the overall growth of children taking the onus away from bookish knowledge.

Dr Vandana Shahi, the training coordinator appointed by the CBSE here said that all the boards will have to follow the latest guidelines of NCF, which laid more stress on languages, vocational subjects, art education, interdisciplinary areas, including painting and yoga among others.

“With no percentage or marks, the new module is set to trace the progress of the students. This will play a pivotal role in easing the cut-throat competition and focus on the progress of children”, said Shahi.

Principal of Nankana Public School Harmit Kaur Waraich, who recently attended a two-day national conference of CBSE in Mumbai said that for classes IX and X English, Hindi and Punjabi will be made a part of the curriculum. Earlier, students could choose between Punjabi and Hindi.

“While in classes XI and XII, there would be two languages. With English, students will have to take up either Punjabi or Hindi, or any other language given in the curriculum,” she added.

There has been a mixed response among the students over this change. Chetna, a Class X student said that it was good that there would be no marks or percentage as it puts undue stress on the student. “But in classes XI and XII, there would be another language, this means that in addition to the subjects in different streams, we will have to study one more subject (language)”, she added.

