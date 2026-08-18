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Home / Ludhiana / ‘Last chance’: Lok Adalat directs Ludhiana MC to file objections by Sept 30

‘Last chance’: Lok Adalat directs Ludhiana MC to file objections by Sept 30

Case pertains water accumulation at Preet Nagar in Ludhiana

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Sukhpreet Singh
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:38 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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The order was passed by the Permanent Lok Adalat in Ludhiana.
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The Permanent Lok Adalat (Public Utility Services), has given the Municipal Corporation (MC) and other respondents a last opportunity to file their objections in a case related to drainage and water accumulation in low-lying streets of Preet Nagar and adjoining areas.

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In its order dated August 5, the forum noted that objections had not been filed on behalf of the respondents. It fixed August 12 for filing the objections and allowed the respondents a last opportunity, subject to payment of Rs 300 as cost. Now, the next hearing is on September 30, when MC officials are going to file the objections. The order makes it clear that if the objections were not filed, they would be treated as nil.

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The case has been filed by an organisation named Power to Save Human Rights, through its authorised representative Balbir Aggarwal, against the MC Commissioner, Zone C officials and the Principal Secretary, Local Bodies Department, Punjab. The matter concerns complaints of water accumulation and sanitation problems in streets around Centre Road, Gurmukh Singh Road and Preet Nagar.

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The dispute dates back to a petition before the Permanent Lok Adalat in which residents alleged the levels of the streets had become lower than the main road after the latter was raised. According to the petition, it resulted in accumulation of rainwater and sewerage, foul smell and unhygienic conditions in the locality.

In its detailed award announced on October 13, 2025, the Permanent Lok Adalat had held that the lower level of the streets was contributing to water accumulation and directed the respondents to raise the level of the lower streets up to the main road. It also directed the authorities to upgrade the drainage system and ensure periodic cleaning.

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An appointed official’s report submitted in the case had found that most streets were structurally satisfactory, but several gutter inlets were clogged. It recommended cleaning of the sewerage system through suction and jetting machines at least once every three months, along with regular cleaning of clogged gutter inlets.

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