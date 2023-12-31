Last day to pay property tax without interest, penalty today

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 30

The Municipal Corporation (MC) has appealed to residents to avail benefits of the one-time settlement (OTS) policy and pay pending property tax without penalty and interest on Sunday. December 31 is the last day to avail the benefits under the OTS policy.

To facilitate residents, the civic body has decided to keep its zonal suvidha kendras open on Sunday from 9am till 2pm.

As per the norms, those residents who have not paid tax in the past are liable to pay 20 per cent penalty and 18 per cent annual interest on property tax dues.

But under the OTS policy, the residents can now pay the tax in lump sum without penalty and interest by December 31. A 100 per cent penalty and interest waiver has been announced by the state government.

The civic body collected around Rs 2 crore on Saturday as residents thronged the suvidha kendras for submitting the pending property tax without any penalty and interest. Till now, around 85,000 property tax returns have been filed by the residents under the OTS policy and the civic body had generated a revenue of around Rs 10 crore.

In total, the MC had, as of now, collected around Rs 119 crore as property tax for the current financial year (2023-24).

MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said it was a golden opportunity for residents to pay pending property tax without any penalty and interest. But the benefit could be availed only on lump sum payment of property tax dues by Sunday (Dec 31).

For avoiding long queues, residents can pay the tax/bills online by visiting the website of the MC — mcludhiana.gov.in . The payment can also be made at the kendras situated in all four zonal offices.